US Defends Sanctions on Europeans Over Online Speech
(MENAFN) US Undersecretary of State Sarah Rogers justified Washington’s decision to impose sanctions on several European figures, arguing that “extraterritorial censorship of Americans” weakens freedom of expression and stifles innovation.
Last week, the US State Department announced sanctions against five individuals: British citizens Imran Ahmed and Clare Melford, German nationals Anna-Lena von Hodenberg and Josephine Ballon, and former EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that those targeted had “led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose.”
In an interview with a media outlet, Rogers explained that the measures were intended to safeguard free speech and the competitiveness of the US technology industry. “These are people who, in many cases, took government money to destroy American businesses for the purpose of suppressing American speech,” she said.
“These are, ultimately, serious decisions that rest with the Secretary of State and take into account all of our foreign policy priorities. But free speech is one of those priorities, and so is the continued ability of the American tech sector to lead and innovate,” she added.
The sanctions highlight a growing rift between the US and the EU over regulation of online speech, governance of digital platforms, and the extraterritorial reach of national laws. Elon Musk, whose platform X was fined approximately €120 million ($140 million) by EU regulators for alleged breaches of transparency rules under the bloc’s Digital Services Act, welcomed the US move, calling it “so great.”
