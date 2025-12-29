403
Kremlin Addresses Trump, Putin Call’s Details
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to address several matters tied to the Ukraine peace negotiations, ahead of his scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov.
The two leaders engaged in a “friendly, well-wishing and businesslike” discussion lasting one hour and fifteen minutes, during which they reaffirmed their shared interest in achieving a durable resolution to the Ukraine conflict, Ushakov noted. Putin emphasized the importance of building on the understandings reached during the summit in Anchorage earlier this year.
Both the US and Russian presidents concurred that a temporary ceasefire, as suggested by Ukraine and its European allies, “would only prolong the conflict and risk a resumption of hostilities,” Ushakov explained.
Putin accepted Trump’s proposal to advance the settlement process by creating two “working groups” focused on security and economic matters, the aide added.
Earlier Sunday, Trump shared on Truth Social that he had a “very productive” exchange with Putin.
The two presidents also agreed to hold another conversation following Trump’s meeting with Zelensky.
