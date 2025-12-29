After 'Two Fugitives' Remark, Lalit Modi Issues Apology To Indian Government

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi on Monday issued an apology to the Indian government, days after he referred to himself and liquor baron Vijay Mallya as the two "biggest fugitives" in a viral video, a comment that was widely perceived as a swipe at India.

In a post on X, Modi, however, did not clearly specify what exactly he was apologising for.

"I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies," he wrote.

The apology came after a video showing Modi at Mallya's lavish birthday party in London went viral last week. In the clip, Modi was heard saying, "We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India."

Modi had himself shared the video on Instagram, captioning it, "Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Wat your heart out with envy (sic)."

The post triggered sharp reactions online, with several users accusing Modi and Mallya of making a "mockery of the Indian government" and the country's legal system.

Following the backlash, Modi deleted the video from his social media account.

Reacting indirectly to the controversy sparked by Modi's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India's position that those wanted by law would be brought back to face justice.

"We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives, who are wanted by law in India, they return to the country. For this particular return, we are in talks with several governments, and processes are on. In several of these cases, there are several layers of legalities involved. But we remain committed to bringing them back to the country so that they can face trial before the courts here," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, who are facing serious charges in India, have been residing in the United Kingdom for several years.

Lalit Modi left India in 2010 after allegations surfaced against him relating to tax evasion, money laundering and proxy ownership linked to the lucrative IPL.

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that he manipulated the process of assigning IPL broadcast rights in 2009, allegedly in exchange for kickbacks exceeding Rs 125 crore.

Vijay Mallya, the former chairman of United Breweries and promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, fled India in 2016 amid allegations of financial fraud.

He is accused of defaulting on multiple bank loans and is said to owe Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore.

In 2019, Indian authorities declared Mallya a "fugitive economic offender", a designation that he has challenged in the High Court.

The two high-profile businessmen were last seen together in July at a lavish private gathering in London, where they were filmed singing Frank Sinatra's "My Way".

The karaoke evening was hosted by Lalit Modi as his "annual summer party" and was attended by more than 300 guests.