Drill Pipe Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research today released its highly anticipated report, “Drill Pipe Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 3.40 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

Market Dynamics

The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising global drilling activity, driven by increasing energy demand, the expansion of offshore exploration, and the continued development of unconventional oil and gas resources, such as shale and tight gas. In addition, advancements in metallurgy, premium-grade pipe design, and corrosion-resistant materials continue to enhance drilling efficiency, durability, and safety, supporting market expansion. Such developments signify the growing importance of technologically advanced drill pipe solutions in enabling complex and high-risk drilling operations.

However, market growth is restrained by oil price volatility and the capital-intensive nature of drilling operations, which often lead to delayed project approvals and reduced rig activity during downturns. Regulatory pressures related to emissions, drilling safety, and well integrity further increase compliance costs for oil and gas operators. Despite these challenges, the market presents strong opportunities through the expansion of offshore wind-related seabed drilling, geothermal energy projects, and enhanced oil recovery programs. This highlights the growing role of energy transition and diversified drilling applications in creating long-term growth opportunities for the drill pipe market.

Key Highlights



By Product Type: According to Straits Research, the Standard Drill Pipes segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 44%.

By Material: The Premium alloy and high-strength steels segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 5.5%.

Based on Application: The Onshore unconventional and shale drilling category dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 30%.

Based on End User: The Geothermal developers and specialty users segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Regional Insights: North America dominates with over 35.6% share, driven by intensive onshore activity in shale basins, a large installed rig fleet, and continuous replacement cycles resulting from high drilling intensity.

Competitive Players

Tenaris S.A.National Oilwell Varco (NOV)Vallourec S.A.TMK GroupHilong GroupOil Country Tubular Ltd. (OCTL)Jindal Saw Ltd. / Drill Pipe International LLCDP-Master Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.Tejas Tubular Products, Inc.Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing, Inc.Weatherock GroupOil Country Tubular & Tubular Goods SuppliersJiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co., Ltd.Hunting PLC (drilling tools & connections)Parker Drilling Company (tubular supply division)Schlumberger (tubular & well-services division)Baker Hughes Company (OCTG and drill-string supply)Tejas Tubular Grades Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Product Type (2026-2034)Standard drill pipeHeavy-weight drill pipe (HWDP)Drill collarsTool joints and pup jointsComposite / non-metallic drill pipeSpecialty lined/coated drill pipeBy Material (2026-2034)API Grade L80/P110/standard carbon steelsPremium alloy steels / high-strength alloys (e.g., Q125, EVO)Corrosion-resistant alloys / clad pipesComposite (fiberglass/carbon hybrid)Other specialty metallurgyBy Application (2026-2034)Onshore conventional drillingOnshore unconventional / shaleOffshore shallow waterOffshore deepwater and ultra-deepwaterDirectional / extended reach / HDDGeothermal and specialised wellsBy End-User (2026-2034)Exploration and production (E&P) companies / oil majorsDrilling contractorsWell services and rental operatorsMining and water-well contractorsGeothermal developers and speciality usersBy Region (2026-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaLatin America