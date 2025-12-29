Drill Pipe Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034
Straits Research today released its highly anticipated report, “Drill Pipe Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 3.40 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.
Market Dynamics
The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising global drilling activity, driven by increasing energy demand, the expansion of offshore exploration, and the continued development of unconventional oil and gas resources, such as shale and tight gas. In addition, advancements in metallurgy, premium-grade pipe design, and corrosion-resistant materials continue to enhance drilling efficiency, durability, and safety, supporting market expansion. Such developments signify the growing importance of technologically advanced drill pipe solutions in enabling complex and high-risk drilling operations.
However, market growth is restrained by oil price volatility and the capital-intensive nature of drilling operations, which often lead to delayed project approvals and reduced rig activity during downturns. Regulatory pressures related to emissions, drilling safety, and well integrity further increase compliance costs for oil and gas operators. Despite these challenges, the market presents strong opportunities through the expansion of offshore wind-related seabed drilling, geothermal energy projects, and enhanced oil recovery programs. This highlights the growing role of energy transition and diversified drilling applications in creating long-term growth opportunities for the drill pipe market.
Key Highlights
-
By Product Type: According to Straits Research, the Standard Drill Pipes segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 44%.
By Material: The Premium alloy and high-strength steels segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 5.5%.
Based on Application: The Onshore unconventional and shale drilling category dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 30%.
Based on End User: The Geothermal developers and specialty users segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Regional Insights: North America dominates with over 35.6% share, driven by intensive onshore activity in shale basins, a large installed rig fleet, and continuous replacement cycles resulting from high drilling intensity.
Tenaris S.A. National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Vallourec S.A. TMK Group Hilong Group Oil Country Tubular Ltd. (OCTL) Jindal Saw Ltd. / Drill Pipe International LLC DP-Master Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. Tejas Tubular Products, Inc. Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing, Inc. Weatherock Group Oil Country Tubular & Tubular Goods Suppliers Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co., Ltd. Hunting PLC (drilling tools & connections) Parker Drilling Company (tubular supply division) Schlumberger (tubular & well-services division) Baker Hughes Company (OCTG and drill-string supply) Tejas Tubular Grades Recent Developments Segmentation
By Product Type (2026-2034) Standard drill pipe Heavy-weight drill pipe (HWDP) Drill collars Tool joints and pup joints Composite / non-metallic drill pipe Specialty lined/coated drill pipe By Material (2026-2034) API Grade L80/P110/standard carbon steels Premium alloy steels / high-strength alloys (e.g., Q125, EVO) Corrosion-resistant alloys / clad pipes Composite (fiberglass/carbon hybrid) Other specialty metallurgy By Application (2026-2034) Onshore conventional drilling Onshore unconventional / shale Offshore shallow water Offshore deepwater and ultra-deepwater Directional / extended reach / HDD Geothermal and specialised wells By End-User (2026-2034) Exploration and production (E&P) companies / oil majors Drilling contractors Well services and rental operators Mining and water-well contractors Geothermal developers and speciality users By Region (2026-2034) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America Want to see full report on
Drill Pipe Market Full Report
