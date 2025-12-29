U.S. President Trump To Meet Netanyahu To Push Gaza Ceasefire Forward

MENAFN - Khaama Press)U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss advancing the stalled Gaza ceasefire, addressing Israel's security concerns regarding Hezbollah and Iran.

The planned talks come amid Washington's efforts to establish a transitional government and an international security force in Gaza, aiming to stabilize the region and enforce the ceasefire. Trump confirmed the meeting, though the White House has not released further details.

Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, have emphasized that the discussions will cover a potential second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and address broader regional threats, including Iranian influence and Hezbollah's activities in Lebanon. The meeting is set to take place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Washington facilitated the initial ceasefire in October, requiring Israel to withdraw from Gaza, Hamas to disarm, and both parties to step back from governance roles in the territory. However, tensions persist as both sides accuse each other of violations.

The Gaza ceasefire followed months of intense fighting in which hundreds of Palestinians, mostly civilians, and several Israeli soldiers were killed. While hostilities have decreased, sporadic attacks and clashes continue, threatening long-term stability in the region.

U.S. lawmakers, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have urged the formation of a technocratic Palestinian council to manage Gaza before deploying an international security presence mandated by the UN Security Council on November 17. Progress has been slow amid ongoing distrust between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas continues to resist disarmament, retaining weapons and control over parts of Gaza, while Israel maintains military presence in roughly half of the territory. Both sides remain on high alert, wary of escalations that could undo fragile progress.

The upcoming Trump-Netanyahu meeting aims to reinforce the ceasefire framework, push for a transitional administration in Gaza, and prevent renewed hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Observers note that while significant challenges remain, diplomatic engagement led by the United States could help stabilize Gaza and create conditions for lasting peace, contingent on compliance from all parties.

