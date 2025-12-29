Boeing Set To Deliver Air India's First 787-9 Dreamliner
Dhaka: Air India's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will expand the airline's wide-body fleet and address growing long-haul demand, according to Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India and South Asia.
Gupte confirmed the delivery is expected in the coming weeks.
The 787-9, part of the 787 family, offers improved efficiency and increased passenger capacity-typically 250 to 290 in a three-class configuration. It features advanced composite materials, next-gen engines, and a range of 7,565 nautical miles, making it ideal for long-haul routes.
Air India has ordered 20 of these aircraft as part of its 2023 mega order for over 200 Boeing jets. The airline plans to induct six wide-body jets, including the 787-9 and Airbus A350-1000, in 2026.
Gupte also highlighted that factors like aircraft availability, airport infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks influence capacity deployment in India's growing aviation market.
Boeing continues to enhance production processes, with a focus on safety, efficiency, and customer support, aiming to rebuild trust in the aerospace sector.

