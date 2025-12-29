Targeted Attack Claims Life Of Police ASI In Lakki Marwat
A police official was martyred after being shot by unknown assailants near Wanda Jogi in the limits of Pezu Police Station, Lakki Marwat.
According to a police spokesperson, the victim was identified as ASI Mumtaz Ali, who was serving as a moharrar at City Police Station Tank. He was on leave and had come to his village.
The spokesperson said that while returning, Mumtaz Ali was traveling in a car when, at Wanda Jogi, he was forced out of the vehicle by occupants of a pickup truck and shot dead.
Police said the body of the martyred official is being shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination, and investigations into the incident have been initiated.
Meanwhile, last night in another separate incident in the Singota area of Swat, Constable Hammad Ali, who was serving in the Elite Force in Lower Dir and had come home on leave, was also killed.
