Jordan Records Gains On Corruption Index As Integrity Commission Expands Oversight In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) – The Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) stepped up oversight, compliance monitoring and public engagement in 2025, reporting measurable gains in transparency indicators, expanded institutional coverage and rising public confidence in anti-corruption efforts.According to commission data, Jordan advanced three points on Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, ranking 59th globally out of 180 countries, marking one of the country's strongest annual improvements in recent years.During 2025, the commission activated an electronic platform for the National Integrity Index, enabling public institutions to upload compliance documentation and performance data directly. A nationwide training program covering 121 government entities across Jordan's three regions was implemented to strengthen institutional adherence to integrity standards.The commission also completed the first phase of the National Cybersecurity Framework, alongside specialized training for internal control staff in government bodies.In April, JIACC hosted a high-level regional conference on integrity in the transport sector, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which resulted in agreement on establishing a regional platform for transport-sector integrity in the Arab world.Youth engagement expanded through the launch of the "Integrity Ambassadors" initiative at Jordanian universities, beginning at Applied Science Private University, aimed at promoting accountability and awareness among students.Public confidence indicators also improved. A University of Jordan Strategic Studies Center survey showed 81% public trust in the commission's anti-corruption efforts.Operational outreach increased through the "Integrity Caravan", which conducted field visits to 119 government institutions as part of the second cycle of the National Integrity Index (2024–2025). Results from that cycle showed an average compliance increase of more than 14% compared with the first assessment round.In digital governance, the commission signed cooperation agreements with the National Cybersecurity Center and launched cybersecurity awareness programs, including the "Cyber Aware" competitions for staff. Specialized training on digitalization and cybersecurity was conducted in cooperation with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.Throughout the year, JIACC delivered 11 public awareness lectures across the kingdom, trained 34 university faculty members, and ran multiple programs for public-sector employees. It also partnered with the Jordan Transparency Center and the Jordan Design and Development Bureau, and participated in the MENA Asset Recovery Network (MENA-ARIN) meeting in Jeddah.In December, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah II, officially launched the National Integrity and Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026–2030, under the slogan "A Prosperous Jordan, Built on Integrity."The commission said 2025 marked a shift toward preventive anti-corruption mechanisms, greater reliance on digital tools, and broader regional and international cooperation, positioning integrity and transparency as central pillars of Jordan's administrative and economic reform agenda.