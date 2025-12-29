403
Arab League Urges UN Action After Israel Recognized Somaliland
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Arab League called on the UN Security Council to adopt a decisive stance against Israel’s “illegal” recognition of Somaliland, warning that the move endangers global peace and stability.
The appeal was issued in a concluding statement following an emergency session in Cairo, convened at Somalia’s request and supported by several member nations.
According to the declaration, the meeting “strongly condemned Israel’s recognition of the northwestern Somali region known as Somaliland,” asserting that the decision serves unacceptable political, security, and economic objectives.
The statement reiterated its “categorical rejection” of any consequences arising from the recognition, particularly those that could enable the forced displacement of Palestinians or the use of northern Somali ports for establishing military bases.
Delegates also tasked Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit with formally addressing the UN Security Council presidency, the UN secretary-general, and the African Union Commission chairperson, urging them to adopt a “firm position” against Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, describing it as a threat to international peace and security.
Israel became the first nation to officially recognize Somaliland as an independent state on Friday, sparking condemnation from Türkiye, Somalia’s close ally, as well as from numerous African and Middle Eastern countries.
