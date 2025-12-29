403
Israeli Forces Detain Six Syrians in Quneitra
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israeli military units arrested six Syrian youths in the southern countryside of Quneitra, in what official outlets described as another breach of Syria’s sovereignty.
According to a broadcaster, five individuals from Daraa were detained in the village of Kudna while searching for wild mushrooms on farmland.
In a separate incident, a news agency reported that four Israeli military vehicles advanced from Abu Ghitar hill toward the village of Sayda al-Hanout, where they apprehended a young man tending sheep.
Recent weeks have seen near-daily Israeli incursions into southern Syria, particularly in Quneitra province. These operations have included arrests, the establishment of checkpoints, and the destruction of wooded areas, fueling growing resentment among local communities.
Israeli forces have repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory and conducted airstrikes, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of Syrian military infrastructure, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its control over the Syrian Golan Heights by occupying the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that contravened the 1974 agreement with Syria.
