Jeddah's Red Sea Museum, Witness To Region's Heritage, History


2025-12-29 02:03:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Within the Bab Al-Bunt building in the heart of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, lies the Red Sea Museum, a facility safeguarding the heritage and history of the region.
The museum provides a full cultural experience, putting on display thousands of exhibits and artifacts within its 23 exhibition halls.
From historic Hajj photos, books, artifacts, and old manuscripts, the Museum stands as a witness to the region's ancient culture. (end)
