403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jeddah's Red Sea Museum, Witness To Region's Heritage, History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Within the Bab Al-Bunt building in the heart of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, lies the Red Sea Museum, a facility safeguarding the heritage and history of the region.
The museum provides a full cultural experience, putting on display thousands of exhibits and artifacts within its 23 exhibition halls.
From historic Hajj photos, books, artifacts, and old manuscripts, the Museum stands as a witness to the region's ancient culture. (end)
fn
The museum provides a full cultural experience, putting on display thousands of exhibits and artifacts within its 23 exhibition halls.
From historic Hajj photos, books, artifacts, and old manuscripts, the Museum stands as a witness to the region's ancient culture. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment