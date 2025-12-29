Japan Reaching For A Bigger, Richer Stake In Central Asia

MENAFN - Asia Times) The first summit meeting of the Central Asia Plus Japan Dialogue was held in Tokyo on December 20, 2025, bringing together the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Leaders discussed economic cooperation, the environment, critical mineral supply chains and other issues.

The summit marked an upgrade in diplomatic importance from nine foreign ministers' meetings between 2004 and 2022, 14 meetings of senior officials since 2005, 13 Central Asia Plus Japan Dialogues since 2006 and an economic forum in 2011.

“The international situation has changed drastically,” Takaichi said, adding“and the region's importance is growing as a trade route connecting Asia and Europe.

“Central Asia has great significance and potential in terms of geopolitical importance, economic security and mutually beneficial business opportunities.”

The search for alternative supplies of critical minerals may have been the immediate impetus for Japan, but the initiative reflects broader strategic interests. Japan is seeking to build on more than two decades of engagement, while Central Asia is drawing greater attention in an increasingly competitive international environment.

The US-Central Asia Summit was held in November 2025 and President Donald Trump plans to invite the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the G20 meeting in Miami next year.

The second Russia–Central Asia Summit was held last October in conjunction with the Commonwealth of Independent States heads of state summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

The second China–Central Asia Summit took place last June, while the first EU–Central Asia Summit was held last April. South Korea plans to host a summit meeting with Central Asian leaders in 2026 after a delay caused by political turmoil in Seoul.