Unnao Rape Case: SC To Hear CBI Plea Against Sengar's Bail Today

Congress workers protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding justice for the survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case.

SC to Hear CBI Plea Against Sengar's Sentence Suspension

Supreme Court's three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will hear the Crime Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea challenging the Delhi High Court's decision allowing suspension of 2017 Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence today. All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba led a protest by Congress workers. Police detained several protesters.

Women's activist Yogita Bhayana told reporters that the survivor is hopeful of getting justice. "The victim is hopeful that she will get justice. Her health condition is stable, and right now she is inside the courtroom as she wants to fight her own battle. I am sure the Supreme Court will give justice to this girl," Bhayana said.

Delhi High Court's December 23 order suspended ex-BJP MLA Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granted him bail. Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.

Survivor Alleges Bribery, Seeks Protection

Earlier on Sunday, the survivor said that she has faith that she will get justice from the Supreme Court and appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure her safety so she can fight her legal battle without fear.

Speaking during the protest organised by All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) in the national capital, the Unnao rape survivor claimed that Sengar had bribed officials, including the CBI Investigating Officer and Delhi High Court judge, and said her family had suffered severe consequences since his bail. "I have faith that I will get justice in the Supreme Court. Kuldeep Sengar has bribed (Delhi HC) judge and a CBI Investigating Officer. My husband's job was snatched away, and my children and witnesses are under threat. Protection must be provided to those whom we name in front of the CBI. I request CM Yogi Adityanath to protect me in a way that I am able to fight my battle fearlessly," she said to ANI. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)