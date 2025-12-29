Filmmaker Sajid Khan Fractures Foot On Set, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Mumbai

Filmmaker Sajid Khan recently suffered a significant injury while shooting for an Ekta Kapoor-backed project in Mumbai. The director fractured his foot on set, prompting immediate medical attention. Following the accident, Khan was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery the next day. The incident caused concern among fans and the film fraternity, but updates from his family have now reassured everyone about his health.

Surgery and Recovery Update

Sajid Khan's sister, Farah Khan, took to social media to provide an update on his condition. She confirmed that the surgery was successful and reassured fans about his recovery.“The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now,” she said. Her message aimed to calm worried fans and colleagues, emphasizing that the director is on the road to recovery. The filmmaker is reportedly receiving rest and care following the procedure to ensure a smooth and safe recovery.

Accident Highlights On-Set Risks

The accident highlights the potential risks filmmakers face during shoots, even in controlled environments. Injuries on film sets, though rare, are not uncommon given the physically demanding nature of shoots, especially for directors who are actively involved in action sequences or intricate setups. While Sajid Khan's injury was unexpected, the prompt medical response and successful surgery have ensured that he will recover fully. His fans and industry colleagues continue to send their wishes, hoping to see him back at work soon.

Sajid Khan has directed several popular films and is known for his unique style in the industry. With the surgery behind him, he is expected to take a short break before resuming work on his upcoming projects, while his team continues to manage the ongoing shoot safely.