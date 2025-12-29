403
Two helicopters collision kill one person, injuring others in US
(MENAFN) One person was killed and another critically injured after two helicopters collided mid-air near Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday morning.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter collided around 11:25 a.m. local time. Both aircraft crash-landed, with one catching fire.
Authorities reported that the fatality occurred at the scene, while the other pilot was rescued and transported to a hospital in critical condition. Only the pilots were on board the helicopters.
The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, with the FAA assisting and providing updates as the inquiry progresses.
