Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey Becomes First-Ever To Register 8-Wicket Haul In T20I

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Bhutan's left-arm spinner Sonam Yeshey has etched his name into cricket history, becoming the first bowler ever to claim eight wickets in a T20 match, international or otherwise.

The 22-year-old achieved the landmark during the third T20I against Myanmar in Gelephu on Friday. Yeshey produced a stunning spell of 8 for seven from his four overs, skittling Myanmar for just 45 while they chased Bhutan's modest 127 for 9.

The series has been heavily one-sided, with Yeshey leading the charge; he has taken 12 wickets across four matches, with the final game scheduled for Monday.

Prior to Yeshey's performance, the best figures in men's T20 internationals were seven-wicket hauls, achieved only twice: Syazrul Idrus (7 for 8 for Malaysia against China in 2023) and Ali Dawood (7 for 19 for Bahrain against Bhutan in 2025).

Outside the international arena, seven-wicket hauls have been recorded just twice more-by Colin Ackermann (7 for 18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in 2019) and Taskin Ahmed (7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capitals in 2025).

In women's cricket, the benchmark remains Indonesia's Rohmalia, who took an extraordinary 7 for 0 against Mongolia in 2024-the best bowling figures in women's T20Is and T20s.

Other seven-wicket hauls in women's T20 internationals have come from Frederique Overdijk (7 for 3 for the Netherlands vs France), Alison Stocks (7 for 3 for Argentina vs Peru), and Samanthi Dunukedeniya (7 for 15 for Cyprus vs the Czech Republic), with four additional such feats recorded in women's T20 matches overall.

Yeshey made his T20I debut in July 2022 against Malaysia, immediately making an impact with figures of 3 for 16. While wickets came more steadily in the years that followed, this historic spell has propelled his tally to 37 wickets in 34 T20 internationals.