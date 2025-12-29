403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
2025 Leadership Oscars Winners Announced
(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) SWISS ACADEMY AWARDS 2025 Announced by SALS – Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability, Geneva.
In the “shaken” geopolitical landscape of 2025—defined by deepening institutional distrust, rapid workforce automation, and accelerating decentralization—the meaning of leadership is being fundamentally redefined. At the center of this global shift stands the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability (SALS), which has announced the final recipients of the Swiss Academy Awards 2025, widely known as the “Leadership Oscars.”
Official Announcement:
Headquartered in Geneva, SALS has emerged as a definitive arbiter of executive merit by moving beyond conventional performance metrics. At a time when trust in institutions is eroding, the Academy is reclaiming the global narrative of trust by certifying a new generation of Ethical and Transformative Leaders grounded in integrity, vision, and long-term global impact.
Reclaiming Trust in the Age of Paradox
Through the Swiss Academy Awards, SALS identifies and honors what it defines as the global benchmark for Excellence in Leadership. By integrating a deeply human-centered core with the high-velocity demands of the digital age, the Academy provides a decisive endorsement for both individuals and organizations navigating unprecedented complexity.
The December 2025 Swiss Academy Awards recipients represent the “Golden Standard” of leadership, having been selected by an independent international jury for their profound and measurable impact on the global landscape.
Official Laureates: Swiss Academy Awards 2025
The 2025 Excellence in Leadership awardees reflect a diverse cross-section of industries, geographies, and leadership models:
Winners :
Mark Hehir from Jumeirah Hotels, UAE, recognized for being the Embodied Visionary of Global Hospitality.
Cathy Hackl, USA, NOKIA Recognized for Enlightened Leadership in Digital Transformation.
Edward Glanville from The Economist, UK, recognized for being an Impact Leader in Global Sustainability.
Richard Pimper from Huawei, Germany, recognized for being a Champion in Sustainable Digital Transformation.
Horasis, Switzerland, recognized for Advancing Principled Leadership and Global Cooperation.
Istanbul Arel University, Türkiye, recognized for Advancing Ethical Leadership and Next-Generation Education.
Girne American University, Cyprus, recognized for Driving Sustainable Development through Global Engagement and Innovation.
The Executive Magazine, UK, recognized for being the Fastest-Rising Global Business Magazine for Leadership.
Sustainability Magazine, UK, recognized for Promoting Impact Investing, Climate Change Solutions, and Transformative Leadership.
L'Express, Mauritius, recognized for Responsible Journalism and Sustainable Reporting.
The Philosophy of Excellence
According to Natalia Czajkowska, Founding President of SALS, the awards represent more than recognition.
“We are not merely decorating winners; we are endorsing an entire philosophy. Sustaining qualitative life on our planet requires responsible and efficient decision-making. In an era where artificial intelligence can simulate competence, we validate character. True leadership is a pure status distinction anchored in principles and vision.”
Leadership Anchored in Four Pillars
At the heart of the Swiss Academy distinction lies a commitment to four foundational pillars defining leadership in the new era:
• People: Prioritizing human-centered leadership in an automated age
• Planet: Championing environmental stewardship and sustainability
• Prosperity: Driving economic growth that is ethical and inclusive
• Peace: Fostering stability and governance through diplomacy and ethics
By certifying excellence across these domains, SALS ensures that the leaders of tomorrow are defined not merely by success, but by ethical integrity and sustainable global impact.
A Non-Commercial Standard of Integrity
To preserve its credibility as a global benchmark, the Swiss Academy Awards operate under a strictly independent and non-commercial framework. The awards:
• Cannot be purchased
• Cannot be won through lobbying
• Cannot be marketed
The selection process is governed by rigorous criteria, including:
• Independent Oversight: A multidisciplinary jury of 20 internationally respected figures in leadership, diplomacy, sustainability, governance, ethics, and public interest
• Conferment, Not Application: SALS does not accept applications; nominations arise exclusively through references and independent assessments
• Multi-layered Evaluation: Nominees are assessed on personal reputation, institutional impact, achievements, ethical stance, and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals
• Decisive Consensus: Final selections require unanimity or a qualified majority vote
A Global Trust Standard for the New Era
Diplomat Sertan Aycicek, Vice President of the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability, underscored the broader significance of the awards:
“The Leadership Oscars establish a universal trust standard for the new era by placing ethical integrity, vision, and sustainable global impact at the core of leadership.”
Swiss Academy Awards will continue in 2026 as a premier global platform honoring visionary leadership and excellence.
About the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability
Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability is a Center of Excellencededicated to empowering individuals and organizations to become transformational leaders. Guided by Swiss values of active diplomacy and humanitarian engagement, SALS is committed to accelerating the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through education, research, and collaborative global initiatives.
In the “shaken” geopolitical landscape of 2025—defined by deepening institutional distrust, rapid workforce automation, and accelerating decentralization—the meaning of leadership is being fundamentally redefined. At the center of this global shift stands the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability (SALS), which has announced the final recipients of the Swiss Academy Awards 2025, widely known as the “Leadership Oscars.”
Official Announcement:
Headquartered in Geneva, SALS has emerged as a definitive arbiter of executive merit by moving beyond conventional performance metrics. At a time when trust in institutions is eroding, the Academy is reclaiming the global narrative of trust by certifying a new generation of Ethical and Transformative Leaders grounded in integrity, vision, and long-term global impact.
Reclaiming Trust in the Age of Paradox
Through the Swiss Academy Awards, SALS identifies and honors what it defines as the global benchmark for Excellence in Leadership. By integrating a deeply human-centered core with the high-velocity demands of the digital age, the Academy provides a decisive endorsement for both individuals and organizations navigating unprecedented complexity.
The December 2025 Swiss Academy Awards recipients represent the “Golden Standard” of leadership, having been selected by an independent international jury for their profound and measurable impact on the global landscape.
Official Laureates: Swiss Academy Awards 2025
The 2025 Excellence in Leadership awardees reflect a diverse cross-section of industries, geographies, and leadership models:
Winners :
Mark Hehir from Jumeirah Hotels, UAE, recognized for being the Embodied Visionary of Global Hospitality.
Cathy Hackl, USA, NOKIA Recognized for Enlightened Leadership in Digital Transformation.
Edward Glanville from The Economist, UK, recognized for being an Impact Leader in Global Sustainability.
Richard Pimper from Huawei, Germany, recognized for being a Champion in Sustainable Digital Transformation.
Horasis, Switzerland, recognized for Advancing Principled Leadership and Global Cooperation.
Istanbul Arel University, Türkiye, recognized for Advancing Ethical Leadership and Next-Generation Education.
Girne American University, Cyprus, recognized for Driving Sustainable Development through Global Engagement and Innovation.
The Executive Magazine, UK, recognized for being the Fastest-Rising Global Business Magazine for Leadership.
Sustainability Magazine, UK, recognized for Promoting Impact Investing, Climate Change Solutions, and Transformative Leadership.
L'Express, Mauritius, recognized for Responsible Journalism and Sustainable Reporting.
The Philosophy of Excellence
According to Natalia Czajkowska, Founding President of SALS, the awards represent more than recognition.
“We are not merely decorating winners; we are endorsing an entire philosophy. Sustaining qualitative life on our planet requires responsible and efficient decision-making. In an era where artificial intelligence can simulate competence, we validate character. True leadership is a pure status distinction anchored in principles and vision.”
Leadership Anchored in Four Pillars
At the heart of the Swiss Academy distinction lies a commitment to four foundational pillars defining leadership in the new era:
• People: Prioritizing human-centered leadership in an automated age
• Planet: Championing environmental stewardship and sustainability
• Prosperity: Driving economic growth that is ethical and inclusive
• Peace: Fostering stability and governance through diplomacy and ethics
By certifying excellence across these domains, SALS ensures that the leaders of tomorrow are defined not merely by success, but by ethical integrity and sustainable global impact.
A Non-Commercial Standard of Integrity
To preserve its credibility as a global benchmark, the Swiss Academy Awards operate under a strictly independent and non-commercial framework. The awards:
• Cannot be purchased
• Cannot be won through lobbying
• Cannot be marketed
The selection process is governed by rigorous criteria, including:
• Independent Oversight: A multidisciplinary jury of 20 internationally respected figures in leadership, diplomacy, sustainability, governance, ethics, and public interest
• Conferment, Not Application: SALS does not accept applications; nominations arise exclusively through references and independent assessments
• Multi-layered Evaluation: Nominees are assessed on personal reputation, institutional impact, achievements, ethical stance, and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals
• Decisive Consensus: Final selections require unanimity or a qualified majority vote
A Global Trust Standard for the New Era
Diplomat Sertan Aycicek, Vice President of the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability, underscored the broader significance of the awards:
“The Leadership Oscars establish a universal trust standard for the new era by placing ethical integrity, vision, and sustainable global impact at the core of leadership.”
Swiss Academy Awards will continue in 2026 as a premier global platform honoring visionary leadership and excellence.
About the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability
Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability is a Center of Excellencededicated to empowering individuals and organizations to become transformational leaders. Guided by Swiss values of active diplomacy and humanitarian engagement, SALS is committed to accelerating the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through education, research, and collaborative global initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment