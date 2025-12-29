Amit Shah To Visit Bengal Today To Review BJP's Poll Strategy

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin a three-day visit to West Bengal from Monday night, during which he will review the Bharatiya Janata Party's preparedness for the crucial Assembly elections scheduled in the state next year.

Shah will be arriving at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata this evening, and soon after, he will hold a closed-door meeting with the core team of leaders of the BJP's West Bengal unit to take stock of preparations for the elections.

According to a state committee member, the Home Minister is also expected to offer last-minute inputs on the formation of the BJP's state committee, apart from reviewing the party's organisational strength.

“He is also likely to chalk out a blueprint on how to deal with sensitive issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, besides outlining the party's overall campaign strategy for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, particularly about key issues to be highlighted,” the state committee member said.

However, keeping in mind the ongoing festive mood ahead of the New Year celebrations, the Union Home Minister will not be addressing any public meetings or rallies, nor will he participate in any roadshows during his three-day visit.

On December 30, HM Shah is scheduled to attend three programmes -- an interaction with media persons, a visit to the ISKCON temple in central Kolkata, and a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in the city, where he will meet senior office-bearers of the organisation in the state.

On the last day of his visit, December 31, the Home Minister will address a workers' conference in Kolkata to infuse enthusiasm among party workers in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

He will leave for New Delhi later in the evening on December 31