Man From Chennai Arrested For Assaulting Partner In Kolkata Guest House

A man was arrested for assaulting his partner with a knife at a guest house in West Bengal's Kolkata, police said in a statement.

According to Kolkata Police, the incident occurred on Sunday, when the accused, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Chennai, assaulted his partner, leading to profuse bleeding from her shoulder. The victim is undergoing medical treatment at NRS Hospital.

Police Detail the Incident

Kolkata Police said, "On December 28, 2025, at about 16:15 hours, information was received regarding an assault at a Guest House, located at 159, BB Ganguly Street, Kolkata-12 under Muchipara PS."

"It was reported that a boarder staying in Room No. 412 had assaulted his girlfriend with a knife, causing profuse bleeding from her shoulder. The victim, a woman (38) of North 24 Parganas, was immediately shifted to NRS Hospital."

"The accused boarder, Pradeep Kumar Selvaraj (40) of JV Nagar, Chennai, has been arrested. The victim is still under treatment in the hospital," police added.

Further details in the case are awaited.

