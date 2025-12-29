Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man From Chennai Arrested For Assaulting Partner In Kolkata Guest House

Man From Chennai Arrested For Assaulting Partner In Kolkata Guest House


2025-12-29 01:11:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A man was arrested for assaulting his partner with a knife at a guest house in West Bengal's Kolkata, police said in a statement.

According to Kolkata Police, the incident occurred on Sunday, when the accused, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Chennai, assaulted his partner, leading to profuse bleeding from her shoulder. The victim is undergoing medical treatment at NRS Hospital.

Police Detail the Incident

Kolkata Police said, "On December 28, 2025, at about 16:15 hours, information was received regarding an assault at a Guest House, located at 159, BB Ganguly Street, Kolkata-12 under Muchipara PS."

"It was reported that a boarder staying in Room No. 412 had assaulted his girlfriend with a knife, causing profuse bleeding from her shoulder. The victim, a woman (38) of North 24 Parganas, was immediately shifted to NRS Hospital."

"The accused boarder, Pradeep Kumar Selvaraj (40) of JV Nagar, Chennai, has been arrested. The victim is still under treatment in the hospital," police added.

Further details in the case are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN29122025007385015968ID1110533193



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search