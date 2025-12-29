Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian – File photo

Tehran ~ President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that Iran is engaged in a“full-scale war” with the United States, Israel, and Europe, describing the confrontation as more complex and challenging than the Iran–Iraq war of the 1980s.

Speaking in an interview published Saturday on the official website of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Dr Pezeshkian said Western powers are waging a multifaceted campaign to undermine Iran's stability.“We are in a full-fledged war with America, Israel and Europe. They do not want our country to stand on its feet,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Associated Press, Pezeshkian made the remarks ahead of a scheduled meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, where Iran is expected to be a central topic.

The president compared the current situation to the 1980–1988 war with Iraq, which left more than one million people dead across both sides, arguing that today's conflict is“worse, much more complicated and more difficult.”“This war is worse, much more complex and difficult than the Iraqi-imposed war in the 1980s,” the president noted.

Pezeshkian warned Israel and the United States against launching new military attacks, saying any confrontation would be met with a“more decisive response”. He accused Washington and Tel Aviv of exerting economic, political, cultural, and security pressure on Iran while also attempting to exploit domestic developments to destabilise the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cautioned that the enemies themselves have openly declared their intention to exploit potential domestic developments in Iran.

The president pointed out that the aggressors had believed that a military assault would lead to the collapse of the Islamic establishment.“Their entire calculation was that if they launched an attack, people would pour into the streets, problems would arise, and the livelihood of the people would be disrupted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pezeshkian was referring to the 12-day air war in June, during which the United States joined Israel in strikes on Iranian targets, including nuclear facilities. Iran has said the attacks violated international law, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the UN Charter. Islamic Republic responded by targeting strategic sites in Israel and the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in West Asia, before a ceasefire was reached.

In the aftermath, Britain, France, and Germany moved to invoke a snapback mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal to restore UN sanctions on Iran. Pezeshkian said the West had wrongly calculated that military action would trigger internal unrest and the collapse of Iran's political system.