Baku Music Academy Holds Concert-Conference 'Shainsky-100' To Mark Composer'​S Centennial

Within "Time of Classical Music" project, a concert-conference titled "Shainsky-100" has taken place in the Small Hall of the Baku Music Academy (BMA), Azernews reports.

The event was timed to the anniversary of the distinguished alumnus of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, the bright and original composer and songwriter Vladimir Shainsky.

At the opening, Alena Inyakina, PhD in Art History and senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy and artistic director of the project, noted that Vladimir Shainsky is a composer whose music created a unique world of childhood-colorful, full of warmth, kindness, and vivid emotions. His songs have been familiar to generations from an early age, and his work is closely connected to Azerbaijan, as he was a student of the class of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the composer, a vibrant program was prepared, featuring songs, dances, and a theatrical performance. The audience enjoyed beloved childhood songs and musical compositions by Vladimir Shainsky and his teacher Gara Garayev, performed by young artists: Khajar Asadullayeva from the BMA school-studio, Anna and Vera Yurinykh from the Bulbul Specialized Music School, Esma and Khusni Mammadli from the Arts Gymnasium under the National Conservatory, BMA accompanist Arzu Safarova, BMA graduate Aminat Ahmadova, and Ayla and Nuray Aliyev.

A theatrical performance inspired by cartoons set to Shainsky's music was presented by the Gunay Children's Theaterunder the direction of Larisa Tarusova. Colorful dance numbers to Shainsky's music were performed by students of the Beat Street Dance Studio, led by Safiya Bagautdinova.

Students of the History-Theory Faculty, including Pakiza Mustafazade, Aminakhanum Mammadova, Ragima Gamidova, Ayan Imanli, Guljan Ahmadova, Khanum Gojayeva, Valida Hajiyeva, Leyla Salimova, and Sevda Movsumlu shared interesting facts about the life and work of the celebrated composer with the audience.

The event took place in a festive atmosphere, with the audience joining the performers in singing Shainsky's familiar childhood songs.

