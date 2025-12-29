403
Addleshaw Goddard advises Qatar National Bank on $1.5 billion refinancing
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Doha, Qatar, December 24, 2025 – International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has advised Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) (“QNB”), the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, on the successful refinancing of its $1.5bn senior unsecured term loan facility.
The facility, arranged by a syndicate of leading international and regional lenders including Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Bank of America, attracted strong demand from both global and regional institutions. The refinancing supports QNB’s ongoing funding strategy and reflects the confidence of international lenders in the strength of Qatar’s banking sector.
Robin Hickman, Partner and Head of Middle East at Addleshaw Goddard, commented: “We are proud to have supported QNB on a transaction of this scale and significance. The level of participation from major international banks underscores QNB’s strong market position and the continued appeal of the Qatari financial sector. It was a privilege for our team to work alongside QNB on this successful refinancing.”
The Addleshaw Goddard team advising on the transaction was led by Robin Hickman, Partner, and also included Alan MacRitchie, Counsel; Liam Mehigan, Associate; and Mohamed Rasheed, Paralegal.
This refinancing further reinforces Addleshaw Goddard’s position as a trusted advisor on high-profile banking and finance mandates across Qatar and the wider GCC region.
