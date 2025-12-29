Mot Highlights Enhanced Operations At Al Sudan Bus Station

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has underscored the increasing role of Al Sudan Bus Station within Qatar's integrated public transport network, reaffirming its capacity, service readiness and alignment with the country's sustainability objectives.

In a post on its official X account yesterday, the Ministry emphasised that Al Sudan Bus Station is fully equipped to support significant public mobility needs, with the capacity to dispatch up to 22 buses per hour across multiple key urban routes.

The facility has been strategically developed as part of the government's broader Public Bus Infrastructure Programme designed to provide reliable, seamless and environmentally sustainable transit options for residents and visitors alike.

Located in the Al Sudan area with direct access from Al Waab Street, the station benefits from excellent connectivity to the Doha Metro's Al Sudan station on the Gold Line, offering passengers smooth modal transfers between bus and rail services.

The bus station's proximity to major landmarks including the Aspire Zone, Villaggio Mall and The Torch Tower further enhances its utility for daily commuters and leisure travellers.

The station operates seven bus bays serving four primary routes, collectively handling an estimated 1,750 passengers per day, according to transport analysts. These services link key urban districts and act as feeder operations into wider networks consumed by metro and other bus routes.

A distinguishing feature highlighted in the Ministry's post is the station's readiness for electric bus operations.

Three electric charging units have been installed on site to support the transition to zero-emission public buses, a central component of Qatar's strategy to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

The deployment of electric-charging infrastructure at Al Sudan aligns with national sustainability frameworks and the Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritise environmentally responsible mobility solutions.

Ministry officials have repeatedly stressed that such investments are not merely about enhancing capacity, but also about future-proofing the country's transport ecosystem.

The integration of electric charging facilities ensures that Al Sudan and similar stations will be capable of supporting next-generation bus fleets as Qatar advances toward a greener transport paradigm.

Al Sudan Bus Station was among the first of eight major bus terminals inaugurated under MoT's Public Bus Infrastructure Programme.

The initiative seeks to establish an extensive network of strategic bus stations across Doha and beyond including Lusail, Education City, Al Gharrafa and Al Wakra thereby expanding service coverage and enhancing transit efficiency nationwide.

By reinforcing Al Sudan's operational readiness and connectivity features, the Ministry's announcement reaffirms Qatar's commitment to building a comprehensive and modern public transit system supporting social mobility, economic activity and environmental stewardship.