Lulu Hypermarket Launches 'Qatari Products Our First Choice' Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reinforcing its commitment to supporting local production and food security, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, in cooperation with the Agricultural Affairs Department under the Ministry of Municipality, officially launched the 'Made in Qatar – Qatari Products Our First Choice' campaign at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Gharafa branch.

The launch ceremony was attended by Director of the Department of Agricultural Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality Youssef Al- Khulaifi and Director of the Department of Specialized Licensing and Market Control at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Al-Amri.

Senior officials from LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, including LuLu Hypermarket Qatar Director Shaijan M.O. and LuLu Hypermarket Qatar Regional Director Shanavas P., along with several other dignitaries and ministry officials, were also present at the event.

The festival, which runs across LuLu stores until January 3, highlights Qatar's finest food and non-food products, celebrating the nation's agricultural achievements, cultural heritage, and traditions. Customers can explore a wide range of Qatari-produced goods, including fresh vegetables, herbs, chicken, eggs, Arabic lamb, dairy products, frozen foods, delicatessen and bakery items, groceries, health and beauty products, and more.”

Speaking on the occasion, an official from the Ministry stated that the primary objective of the initiative is to support local farm owners while ensuring consumers receive fresh, high-quality products that are carefully examined and approved by the Ministry. The official thanked LuLu management for their continued support of local farmers and for actively promoting this national programme. An official spokesperson from LuLu management explained that the 'Qatari Products Our First Choice' campaign marks the beginning of the agricultural season in Qatar, during which local farms supply large quantities of fresh produce to the market.

“The government's support enables local farmers to offer high-quality produce at very competitive prices, especially during the harvest season. Every year, the LuLu hypermarket places great importance on celebrating and promoting locally grown agricultural produce,” the spokesperson said.

“As a responsible retailer, it is our social commitment to ensure a sustainable market for local industries. This initiative not only supports farmers but also strengthens Qatar's food security and self-reliance goals. The event also celebrates the remarkable progress made by local farms, with production volumes significantly higher this year compared to previous years,” the spokesperson added.

The festival features premium-quality vegetables from local farms at competitive prices.