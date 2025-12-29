403
Helicopter collision in New Jersey leaves one dead, one severely injured
(MENAFN) A deadly aviation incident unfolded Sunday in New Jersey when two helicopters struck each other while airborne, leaving one person dead and another fighting for survival, according to official accounts.
Aviation authorities said the crash occurred close to a local airport late in the morning. In a formal statement, officials said an “Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter collided in mid-air near Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey around 11:25 a.m. local time.”
Law enforcement officials said both aircraft were forced into emergency crash landings following the collision. One of the helicopters reportedly burst into flames after hitting the ground. A person at the scene was pronounced dead, while another individual was pulled from the wreckage and transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Authorities said that only the pilots were aboard the helicopters at the time of the incident.
An investigation into the cause of the collision has been launched by federal aviation safety bodies. Officials said: “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates,” indicating that further details will be released as inquiries continue.
