Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Fire: Railways Opens Helplines

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Dec 29 (IANS) Railways have set up helpline numbers to provide assistance and train running information following the fire in the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express at Andhra Pradesh's Yelamanchili early on Monday.

South Central Railway (SCR) set up the following helpline numbers: Yelamanchili – 7815909386, Anakapalli – 7569305669, Tuni – 7815909479, Samalkot – 7382629990, Rajahmundry - 088 – 32420541, 088 – 32420543, Eluru – 7569305268, and Vijayawada - 0866 – 2575167.

The SCR said in a release that a fire incident was reported in Train No 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express at around 12.45 a.m. while reaching Yelamanchili Railway Station.

It said B1 and M2 coaches caught fire. The Railway staff swiftly acted and immediately informed the Fire Brigade. Railway officials also swung into action immediately, took up immediate measures, and assisted passengers in deboarding the train. The Fire Brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Railway officials said the affected coaches were detached, and one more AC III Tier Coach (M1) was also removed as a precautionary measure.

The leftover train formation is being moved to Samalkot Railway Station, and three empty coaches are being arranged to attach to the train formation at Samalkot.

Meanwhile, passengers of the two affected coaches are being shifted to Samalkot Railway Station by bus services.

Commissioner of Railway Safety/SCR, DRM Vijayawada and senior officers rushed to the site. The South Central Railway's General Manager is also rushing to the spot.

Forensic team and medical team moving to the spot to collect clues to find out the cause of the fire and also ascertain casualty, if any, said the SCR statement.

All necessary precautions in coordination with local administration are being taken, it added.

According to local police, the body of a passenger was found in one of the damaged coaches. The deceased was identified as Chandrsekhar Sundaram, 70, a resident of Vijayawada.

There were 82 passengers in the B-1 coach and 75 in the M-2 coach when the train caught fire.