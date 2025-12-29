Shaki Holds Conference Dedicated To Scientific-Practical Conference

MENAFN - AzerNews) A scientific-practical conference on "The Founder of Azerbaijani Petrochemistry: Yusif Mammadaliyev," dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev, has taken place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Shaki city,reports.

The conference was organized jointly by the Shaki City Executive Power, the city's Heydar Aliyev Center, and the Shaki Regional Scientific Center. Speaking at the event, Deputy Head of the Shaki City Executive Power – Head of the Department of Public-Political and Humanitarian Affairs, Khayala Tohrabli, provided extensive information about the life and work of the prominent scientist Yusif Mammadaliyev and his rich contributions to world science.

The Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev made outstanding contributions to the development of technological processes of great applied significance for producing valuable industrial products. The establishment of several scientific institutions and organizations in the country is associated with his name.

Pursuing a wide range of fundamental research alongside effective pedagogical work, Yusif Mammadaliyev founded the Azerbaijani school of petrochemistry, which became widely recognized far beyond the country's borders.

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on celebrating the 120th anniversary of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev, various events dedicated to the prominent scientist's jubilee have been held this year in Azerbaijan, including in Shaki.

At the conference, presentations were also delivered by Yusif Shukurlu, Director of the Shaki Regional Scientific Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, PhD in Physics and Associate Professor, on "The Azerbaijani Scientist Who Changed the Fate of the Fight Against German Fascism – Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev" and by Vafa Atayeva, Scientific Secretary of the Regional Scientific Center, on "Yusif Mammadaliyev's Role in Oil and Gas Chemistry and Technology."

The conference concluded with the screening of a documentary film about the life and work of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev.