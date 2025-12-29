403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) --
1958 -- Iraqi Foreign Minister Hashim Jawad sent a letter to the Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah requesting to open an Iraqi consulate or trade office in Kuwait to manage the affairs of Iraqis and be a contact point between the two countries.
1999 -- The Amir Sheikh, Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, signed the intellectual property rights law, punishing those who violate it with one year imprisonment and a KD 500 fine.
2002 -- The State of Kuwait and Japan signed four agreements on the relation between Kuwait and the Arabian Oil Company on offshore operations in the divided zone for the period after January 2003.
2010 -- The National Assembly approved the housing care and loans for Kuwaiti women, as well as beard-growing law for military men.
2019 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) launched operations in its low-sulphur diesel production Unit No. 144 in Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery. (end)
