Daily Horoscope, December 29: Know How Planetary Movements Affect Your Sign

Today's Horoscope for December 29, 2025 reveals major planetary shifts as Mercury and Moon change signs. A rare four-planet conjunction in Sagittarius may boost luck, finances, and opportunities for several zodiac signs.

You might have family disagreements and find it hard to make decisions. You'll be happy with government work results. Some tasks will be delayed. Avoid lending money.

Relations with neighbors might sour. A dispute with superiors at work is possible. Use meds carefully to avoid side effects. Hard work won't pay off today. Bank balance will grow.

Health issues may resolve. Your love life will improve. Success in business plans is likely. You might succeed in a long-awaited task. A gift from your partner is possible.

Value your spouse's words. Avoid repeating mistakes. Travel might be inconvenient. Anger can ruin your work. Stuck money will be received, increasing your bank balance.

Today is a good day for shopping, and it will be beneficial. You might get a pricey gift from your partner. You'll succeed in your tasks. Good news from friends will make you happy.

It's best to stay away from negative people. Take care of your mother's health. Be cautious in financial matters. You might spend on hobbies. You may have to lend money unwillingly.

You'll be praised at work today, and superiors will be pleased. You'll get your favorite food. A doubt may arise but will be resolved. You'll be ready to help others. Health is good.

You might go on a religious trip with family. Take legal matters seriously. Financial gain from abroad is possible. Love life is good. Job and business are fine. Child may succeed.

The unemployed might find a job. A new business plan will work. You may get family approval for a love marriage. A happy atmosphere at home. An auspicious event is possible.

Don't argue today, or a dispute is possible. There's a chance of business loss. Don't share your secret plans. Colleagues will be nice. You might feel a sense of fear.

A family dispute is possible today. Curb unnecessary expenses to protect your budget. The health of sick people may improve. It's best to avoid meddling in others' affairs.

A business mistake can be costly. Old issues may resolve. Good day for students. Enjoy a party with friends: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.