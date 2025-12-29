Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Rain, Dense Fog Ahead Of New Year Celebrations

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: New Year plans in Delhi NCR could face disruptions as the IMD forecasts cloudy skies, rain, dense fog and severe cold. Poor air quality continues to worsen the situation across the national capital and adjoining regions

IMD has indicated that a western disturbance is becoming active over the western Himalayan region. Due to this system, Delhi NCR is expected to witness partly cloudy skies on the evening of December 31. These clouds are likely to persist into January 1, when light to moderate rainfall may occur across several areas, potentially affecting outdoor New Year celebrations.

The Meteorological Department has warned that dense fog may cover many parts of Delhi during the mornings in the days leading up to the New Year. An orange alert has been issued for fog on December 29, while a yellow alert remains in place for December 30. Minimum temperatures are expected to drop to around 7 degrees Celsius, intensifying cold wave conditions.

Air pollution levels continue to stay at dangerous levels. Data from official monitoring systems shows Delhi's AQI in the very poor category, while Noida has entered the severe zone with AQI touching 415. Several areas including Anand Vihar, Shadipur and Wazirpur have recorded AQI readings well above 400, raising serious health concerns.