Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely Till January 3, IMD Issues Cold, Wind Alerts

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After days of dry and chilly conditions, Tamil Nadu is set to witness a fresh spell of rainfall. The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain, colder nights, strong winds along coastal regions

The Meteorological Department has indicated that rainfall activity is likely to begin across various parts of Tamil Nadu from today. After a brief dry phase, weather conditions are expected to change due to a low-level atmospheric circulation over the Kumari Sea and nearby southeast Arabian Sea. Moderate rain is likely in delta districts and Karaikal on December 29, while light to moderate rain may occur in southern and northern districts between December 30 and January 1. Rainfall is expected to continue across the state until January 3.

According to the department, minimum temperatures in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal over the next two days. Cold conditions are expected to persist during night and early morning hours. Frost formation is also likely in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal regions during late night and early morning periods.

Weather officials have forecast cloudy skies over Chennai and surrounding areas, with light fog possible during early morning hours. The maximum temperature in the city may hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could be near 21 degrees Celsius. The department has also warned that strong winds ranging between 45 and 55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, may prevail along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Kumarikadal regions, advising fishermen to avoid venturing into these areas.