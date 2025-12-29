UPSC Interview Prep: 5 Tricky Questions That Test Your Thinking Skills

UPSC Interview Tricky Questions include mind-bending and logical questions asked to test clarity of thought and presence of mind. Read 5 such tricky questions often asked in UPSC personality tests.

Answer: Mushroom. Candidates often start thinking of a real room, but the panel is testing their ability to catch the wordplay. The word 'room' isn't used for a chamber but as part of 'mushroom'.

Answer: Age. This question is both philosophical and logical. Age always increases, it never decreases. UPSC uses such questions to see if a candidate can identify simple yet profound answers.

Answer: A mobile phone. This question is based on understanding modern life and tech. A phone doesn't speak or hear on its own, but it transmits human voices. The interviewer sees if the candidate can think with practical examples.

Answer: Water. This question forces you to think outside the box. Running is usually linked with legs, but the flow of water is also like 'running'. UPSC tests a candidate's imagination and logical thinking with such questions.

Answer: A road. A road stays still, but the whole world moves on it. This question tests the candidate's abstract thinking, which is considered very important for administrative services.