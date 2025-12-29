Kiran Rao Discharged From Hospital, Ready To Welcome 2026 After Appendix Surgery

Kiran Rao has provided a health report following surgery to remove her appendix. On Sunday (Sunday 29), she shared photographs and a video from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, informing fans that she is on the mend and ready to start the new year at home.

Rao said on social media, "Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks (folded hands and bowing emojis)." I am really grateful for contemporary medicine (I still don't understand how that entire 12mm dia appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter; glad goodness I'm not a doctor).

Rao praised Dr. Kayomarz Kapadia, the surgical team, and her friends Ira, Popeye, and Shefali for their care and support during her hospitalisation. She also joked about her "plumped lips" following an allergic reaction, claiming that they had already returned to normal.

Rao unveiled her hospital name badge, which said 'Kiran Aamir Rao Khan', and posted photos of herself laughing and eating in her hospital room.

Here's the photograph:

He verified her recuperation and preparedness for the new year, stating, "Well, I've been discharged and am back home, ready to ease into the new year. 2025 has been nice to me and my family, and here's hoping that 2026 will be kind, enjoyable, full of love, and have better air quality for everyone. PS - the photos are of my hospital room, my Kim K lips, my name on the hospital ID badge, and me eating one of my first meals: shot by Shefali."

Many celebs replied to Rao's message, wishing her the best. Karan Johar said, "Godspeed, K." Zoya Akhtar commented, "K Rao, have a speedy recovery." Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shome were among those who conveyed their best wishes.

Kiran Rao, who began as an assistant director on Lagaan and subsequently helmed Dhobi Ghat, was formerly married to superstar Aamir Khan. Her film, Laapataa Ladies, was India's choice for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.