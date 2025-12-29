Rains Forecast Across TN For Next Three Days, Fishermen Warned Against Venturing Into Sea

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days, owing to an active atmospheric circulation prevailing over the Comorin region and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

According to the Weather Department, delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai, are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Monday.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over parts of southern and northern Tamil Nadu over the next two days as well.

The IMD said that while most interior parts of the state may experience generally dry weather, isolated spells of rain are expected in certain regions.

Light fog is also expected during the early morning hours in several areas, particularly in inland districts.

In its forecast, the department stated that minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal over the next few days.

Colder conditions are expected in higher altitudes, with chances of frost or cold spells in hilly regions such as the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal. Residents in these areas have been advised to take adequate precautions against the cold weather.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. Early morning mist or light fog is likely in some parts of the city, which may slightly affect visibility during the early hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a strong advisory to fishermen, cautioning them against venturing into the sea along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Kumari sea region. Wind speeds in these areas are expected to reach up to 65 kilometres per hour, making sea conditions rough and potentially dangerous.

Fishermen have been advised to remain onshore until weather conditions improve, while authorities have been instructed to maintain vigilance and disseminate timely warnings to coastal communities.