Schools In Gautam Buddha Nagar Announce 4-Day Closure Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog Conditions

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Due to dense fog, plummeting temperatures, and rising pollution levels, the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar has ordered a four-day closure of all schools in the district.

As per the directive issued late Sunday night by the office of the District Basic Education Officer (DBEO), under the instructions of the District Magistrate, all recognised schools -- whether affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, or any other board -- will remain closed from December 29, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

The order covers classes from nursery up to grade 12.

The decision was taken considering the health risks posed to children due to extremely cold weather, dense fog, and poor air quality.

However, the order specifies that teachers, staff, and administrative personnel of government, aided, and unaided schools are required to report to school and perform their administrative duties as usual.

The administration has instructed that the order must be strictly followed.

The late-night issuance of the order caused some confusion on Monday morning.

Several private schools did not receive timely notification, resulting in some schools opening and students and staff being informed only after arriving.

Many parents raised concerns about the delay, saying that had the order been issued earlier, children would not have had to travel to school in severe cold and fog.

In recent days, temperatures across Gautam Buddha Nagar and the broader NCR region have been steadily falling, with dense morning fog reducing visibility significantly.

Authorities say the closure is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the harsh winter conditions.

The administration's move comes amid growing concerns over air pollution and extreme cold in the region, keeping the prioritisation of children's health and safety in mind amid challenging weather conditions.