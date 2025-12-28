A Panama Green Turtle With Head Laceration Rescued In Taboga -
The recorded measurements indicate a curved shell length of 92 centimeters and a width of 88.5 centimeters, parameters consistent with an adult individual of the species. According to veterinarian Mariana Parks, from the Directorate of Coasts and Seas of MiAMBIENTE, this specimen has a laceration of approximately 17 centimeters in the frontal region of the head, presumably caused by the propeller of a vessel. Additionally, bruises were observed on the shell and one of its fins, signs of dehydration, indications of infection in the wound, with an estimated evolution of between 2 and 3 days, and general weakness at the time of the evaluation.
Parks also reported that, after his evaluation, the wounds were washed and cleaned, hydration was administered, appropriate medication was given, and the specimen was transferred for radiological studies, with the aim of evaluating possible internal injuries. Parks explained that the green turtle's prognosis will remain confidential, pending the results of the x-ray, which will allow for a more precise determination of the animal's condition and recovery process. In light of these types of incidents that harm marine species, MiAMBIENTE calls on citizens to care for and respect marine fauna, avoiding actions that jeopardize their survival, and reiterates that they can report any injured, stranded, or endangered marine animal through social media @MiAmbientePma or via the 311 hotline.
