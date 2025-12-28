Over 21Mn Benefit From Qatar Charity's Initiatives In 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has reached 21mn people in 2025 through humanitarian aid, development projects, and social care across nearly 70 countries. Qatar Charity delivered more than 14,000 development projects worth about QR925mn, benefiting over 11mn people worldwide.

These included 1,489 food security projects reaching 17,490 individuals, 1,551 education and culture projects supporting 280,054 persons, and 1,825 economic empowerment projects assisting 43,023 people achievements also covered 432 social care projects benefiting 32,124 individuals, 286 housing projects serving 33,688 people, and 160 health projects reaching more than 7.8mn beneficiaries.

Additionally, 8,233 water and sanitation projects improved access for over 2.3mn people, while 29 multi-service centres benefited 400,835 individuals carried out 391 humanitarian interventions worth over QR645mn, benefiting nearly 10mn people. These efforts covered emergency relief, food aid, shelter, health, education, water, and livelihood support.

QC's humanitarian operations in 2025 focused heavily on crisis-hit regions, particularly Gaza. In Palestine overall, particularly in Gaza, the organisation carried out 61 interventions, benefiting about 5mn people at a cost of QR346mn. Among these was a major land-bridge aid initiative, which sent hundreds of trucks loaded with tents and relief supplies from Qatar through Jordan and Egypt into Gaza, reaching more than 200,000 individuals.

In Sudan, QC carried out 17 humanitarian interventions in 2025, benefiting more than 370,000 people at a cost exceeding QR21mn. In Syria, the organisation implemented 61 interventions, reaching around 2mn people with an investment of QR55mn number of individuals sponsored by QC through its 'Rafaqa' initiative reached 224,200, including 198,411 orphans, 11,160 families, 8,086 students, 4,421 persons with disabilities, and 2,204 teachers, with total spending exceeding QR537mn.

QC's orphan care programmes included Ramadan Iftar, Zakat al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Udhiyah, Umrah trips, medical treatment, and Holy Qur'an education through the 'Furqan' programme.

In a major step, the 'Rafaqa' initiative raised the sponsorship age to 23 years, allowing orphans to complete higher education or vocational training for a better future. In September 2025, QC opened a new office in Lebanon, bringing the number of field offices in its global network to 34, covering more than 70 countries through direct presence and strategic partnerships.

In 2025, QC continued its journey of innovation and excellence, earning several awards. In October, the organisation was awarded first place jointly with Qatar Airways in the category of Best Digital Experience – Organisations & Corporates – recognising its tech solutions, such as the QC app, the 'Al Aqraboon' app, and Tap to Donate devices.

Qatar Charity humanitarian aid development projects