Israeli Occupation Forces Intrude Into Syrian Territory, Detaining 6 People
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces renewed their incursion into Syrian territory on Sunday, detaining six people Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said that the Israeli forces detained these young men from the Daraa governorate as they were searching for wild mushrooms in farmlands near the town of Qudna, in the southern Quneitra countryside added that the occupation forces transferred the detainees to the Tal Al Ahmar Al Gharbi military base, with no information available regarding their fate or the reason behind their detention Israeli forces, driving four military vehicles, also carried out an incursion into Saida Al Hanout village in southern Quneitra countryside, where it detained a local young man.Syrian territory incursion detained Saida Al Hanout village
