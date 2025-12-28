MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the global e-commerce brandmade a grand appearance in the world's most iconic advertising hub, New York Times Square. As the holiday season reaches its peak, GARVEE unveiled a captivating digital campaign high above the crowds at the "Crossroads of the World," highlighting its popularcollection.





The advertisement featured a festive, family-oriented scene: a young child operating a signature yellow GARVEE ride-on tractor alongside smiling parents, set against a backdrop of a beautifully decorated Christmas home. The campaign prominently featured the hashtag #kidsfirstcar, emphasizing the brand's role in creating unforgettable childhood memories.

Bringing Joy to the Global Stage

By choosing Times Square for this major brand moment, is reinforcing its commitment to the North American market. The display-positioned above the famous Pelé Soccer store-captured the attention of thousands of international tourists and holiday shoppers, showcasing GARVEE's transition from a professional equipment provider to a beloved household brand.

"Our presence in Times Square today represents a celebration of family and the joy of giving," said a spokesperson for "We wanted to share the spirit of the holidays with the world and show that whether it's professional tools or a child's first electric car, GARVEE is dedicated to quality and happiness."

Strategic Growth and Vision

This landmark event follows a year of rapid expansion for the brand. Known for its "one-stop shop" efficiency, GARVEE has successfully bridged the gap between industrial-grade reliability and consumer-friendly innovation. The Times Square showcase is a clear signal of the brand's intent to become a household name in the global e-commerce landscape.

Visitors and customers are encouraged to join the conversation online using the hashtag #kidsfirstcar or visit the official website to explore the full range of holiday gift ideas.





About GARVEE

GARVEE is a leading international e-commerce platform that provides a wide range of high-quality products, including commercial equipment, home improvement tools, and outdoor toys. With a focus on durability, affordability, and customer satisfaction, GARVEE helps families and businesses achieve more through innovative solutions.

is a home improvement company headquartered in Ontario, California. Established for over 15 years, the company operates as a direct-to-consumer platform specializing in a wide array of products for home, lifestyle, and commercial use.

The brand's core identity is built on providing reliable, affordable, and practical solutions. Its product portfolio is organized into several key categories:

Ride-On Toys: A leading category featuring safety-certified children's vehicles.

Home Comfort & Appliances: Noted for high-performance and reliable air conditioning units.

Home Furnishings: Includes space-saving furniture and large-format, washable rugs.

Automotive & Tools: Encompasses automotive maintenance accessories and tools.

Commercial & Agricultural Equipment: Supplies durable equipment for food service, and farming operations.

maintains a positive reputation, evidenced by its high rating on the consumer review platform Trustpilot, which reflects strong customer satisfaction in product quality, service, and delivery.

Media Contact: GARVEE Public Relations Team

