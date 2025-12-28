Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Hazy Sunshine And Mildly Chilly Temperatures
Planning your Monday in Hyderabad? Get the detailed weather forecast for December 29. Expect hazy sunshine, a cool day with temps from 16°C to 27°C, and light winds.
Hyderabad is expected to have hazy sunshine and a little cold day on Monday, December 29. The haze will stay through much of the day, softening the sunlight and keeping the weather mildly chilly.
Max temperature: 27°C
Min temperature: 16°C
The maximum temperature will reach around 27°C, while the minimum will drop to about 16°C. This means the morning will feel cool, followed by a comfortable afternoon.
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 28°C. The haze may make the warmth feel steady without being too strong during midday.
On Monday, the sun will rise at around 6:45 am and set at about 5:51 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.
Winds from the east will blow at about 9 km/h. This light breeze will help maintain comfortable conditions, especially during the morning and evening hours.
