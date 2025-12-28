Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Intense Cold, Dense Fog Cover Forecast Read On

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Dry weather and morning fog will continue across the state for the next few days. The cold has intensified, with the minimum temperature dropping to 8 degrees Celsius in Sriniketan and Alipurduar

No major temp change in southern districts for five days. Then, it'll rise 2-3 degrees for the new year. North Bengal's temp is stable, but South Bengal will get warmer.

Light to moderate fog seen in many districts. Dense fog in Cooch Behar & Jalpaiguri, with 50-200m visibility. Min temp in Sriniketan was 9.7°C, the lowest in South Bengal.

Min temp in Alipurduar dropped to 8.0°C, while Darjeeling hit 4.0°C. Kolkata's min temp was 12.9°C, 1.6°C below normal. The cold is intensifying across the state.