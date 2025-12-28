Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Movie Became Biggest Blockbuster On Sunday
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has created a storm at the box office. Kapil Sharma's Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera have been overshadowed by it
Dhurandhar performed well at the box office in its first 23 days, earning an estimated ₹668.00 crore nett. Here's Dhurandhar's Day 24 box office collection and occupancy
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been breaking records ever since its release on December 5, 2025. Sunday was the film's 24th day, and so far, according to trade records (till 10.30 pm), the film has earned ₹ 22.25 Cr* (early estimates) and continues to earn.
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate the box office. According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's film, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and others, has added ₹ 22.25 Cr * early estimates - crore to its total collections so far. The film has currently earned ₹ 690.25 Cr in the domestic market.
While the first week was a huge success, the second week's collections surpassed that record. The film maintained a strong hold in the third week, and the fourth week also began with strong figures.
Dhurandhar had an overall Hindi occupancy of 46.58% on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Morning Show: 26.31%, Afternoon Show: 56.54%, Evening Show: 56.89% Night show figures will be available on the morning of December 29.
- Week 1 collection Rs 207.25 crore Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 172 Cr Day 22 [4th Friday] Rs 15 crore Day 23 [4th Saturday] Rs 20.50 crore Day 24 [4th Sunday] Rs ₹ 22.25 Cr * early estimates Total ₹ 690.25 Cr
