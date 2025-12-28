Viral Video: Rampur Hay-Truck Overturns On SDO's Vehicle Driver Killed In Grisly Crash

A serious road accident in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh left one person dead on Sunday evening when a truck loaded with hay overturned onto a vehicle belonging to a senior official of the Power Department. The incident occurred on Nainital Road near Pahadi Gate, close to the local power house, as the hay-laden truck attempted to negotiate a turn while heading towards Bilaspur.

A new viral video from Rampur is gaining significant attention online after being shared by the road safety awareness account @motordave2 on X. The clip, tagged with“#Rampur Disturbing Visuals #Chaos around #Intersection,” shows the tragic accident.

#Rampur⚠️Disturbing Visuals#Chaos around #Intersection- Overloaded Lorry overturned on Bolero- Bolero Driver does't look like checked RV mirrors- Everyone riding/driving everywhere ‍♂️What's with India twitter/8Mnh2lz1HF

- Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) December 28, 2025

According to police reports, the truck's wheel mounted the road divider during the turning manoeuvre, causing the vehicle to lose control and topple over, crushing the Bolero in which the driver was traveling. That vehicle was identified as belonging to the SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) of the electricity department. The Bolero's driver - 54-year-old Firasat, a resident of Gujar Tola in the Ganj police station area - died in the crash. Emergency responders, including three local police stations, reached the scene after hundreds of onlookers gathered around the wreckage.

A biker riding alongside narrowly escaped serious injury as the truck overturned, though his vehicle was also momentarily caught up in the chaos. Police, ambulance, and fire brigade teams worked together to free the trapped truck and Bolero using a crane and clear the road. The Bolero was severely damaged and the SDO's body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Senior police officials, including SP Vidya Sagar, visited the accident site for an inspection and to oversee the investigation. The accident has once again underscored concerns about heavy vehicle safety, vehicle control at junctions, and road traffic risks in the region. Authorities are reviewing the circumstances that led to the truck losing stability and overturning, while calling for improved road safety protocols on busy rural highways.