France's Screen Siren Brigitte Bardot Dies At 91

MENAFN - Gulf Times) French film sensation Brigitte Bardot, an icon in the 1950s and 1960s who reinvented herself as an animal rights defender and embraced far-right views, died Sunday aged 91, her foundation said.

She passed away in her Saint-Tropez home, La Madrague, on the French Riviera.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actor and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," it said in a statement sent to AFP.

It did not give the cause of death.

However, Bardot was briefly hospitalised in October for what her office called a "minor" procedure.

Bardot at the time had lambasted "idiot" Internet users for speculation that she had blade-->

This picture taken on December 17, 1965, shows French actress Brigitte Bardot giving an unplanned press conference upon her arrival at Kennedy airport in New-York, where she came to attend the preview of *Viva Maria, directed by Louis Malle. – AFP

Tributes were immediately paid to the star who was known as "BB" in her home country, with President Emmanuel Macron calling her a "legend" of the 20th century.

An AFP reporter in Saint-Tropez saw a hearse enter then leave her property, as a handful of fans came to lay bunches of flowers near a police car that was blocking the road to her home.

Julia Gangotena, 36, was among the few to have made it up to Bardot's blue front gate, where she left some white roses near a Christmas wreath and a dog's bowl full of water, she said, showing AFP a picture.

"She's a woman who lived as much in the thronging crowd as she did alone – profoundly alone," she said.

Born on September 28, 1934 in Paris, Bardot was raised in a well-off traditional Catholic household.

Married four times, she had one child, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, with her second husband, actor Jacques Charrier.

Bardot became a global star after appearing in *And God created Woman in 1956, and went on to appear in about 50 more movies before giving up acting in 1973.

She turned her back on celebrity to look after abandoned animals, saying that she was "sick of being beautiful every day".

"Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom," Macron wrote on X.

His tribute, though, made no reference of Bardot's alignment with far-right views in her post-cinema years, which alienated many of her fans.

After retiring from cinema, Bardot withdrew to her home in the Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez where she devoted herself to fighting for animals.

Her calling apparently came when she encountered a goat on the set of her final film, *The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot.

To save it from being killed, she bought the animal and kept it in her hotel room.

Bardot went on to found the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986, which now has 70,000 donors and around 300 employees, according to its website.

"I'm very proud of the first chapter of my life," she told AFP in a 2024 interview ahead of her 90th birthday. "It gave me fame, and that fame allows me to protect animals – the only cause that truly matters to me."

She added that she lived in "silent solitude" in La Madrague, surrounded by nature and content to be "fleeing humanity".

On the subject of death, she warned that she wanted to avoid the presence of "a crowd of idiots" at her funeral and wished for a simple wooden cross above her grave, in her garden – the same as for her animals.

