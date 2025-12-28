Putin Issues Stark Warning To Ukraine

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine was in no hurry for peace and if it did not want to resolve their conflict peacefully, Moscow would accomplish ⁠all its goals by ⁠force.

Putin's remarks on Saturday, carried by state news agency Tass, followed a vast Russian drone and missile attack that prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to say that Russia was demonstrating its wish to continue the war while Kyiv wanted peace.

Zelensky was due to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida to seek a resolution to the war Putin launched nearly four years ago with a full-scale invasion of Russia's smaller neighbour.

The White ⁠House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Putin's remarks.

Russian commanders told Putin during an inspection visit that Moscow's forces had captured the towns of Myrnohrad, Rodynske and Artemivka in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, as well as Huliaipole and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Kremlin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's military rejected Russia's assertions about Huliaipole and Myrnohrad as false statements.

The situation in both places remains "difficult" but "defensive operations" by Ukrainian troops are ongoing, ⁠the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on social media.

The Southern Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Telegram that "fierce fighting" continued in Huliaipole. "However, a substantial part of Huliaipole continues to be held by the Defence Forces of Ukraine."

Verifying battlefield claims is difficult as access on both sides is restricted, information is tightly controlled and front lines shift quickly, with media relying on satellite and geolocated footage that can be partial or delayed.

Zelensky meanwhile said he would push a new peace plan for Ukraine when he sits down with Trump in Florida, bolstered by the backing of European leaders but with his capital Kyiv still reeling from a massive Russian bombardment.

The US president has been non-committal on the revised 20-point proposal for ending the nearly four-year conflict, while Putin has offered no indication that Moscow would find it acceptable.

Trump has made ending the Ukraine war a centrepiece of his second term as a self-proclaimed "president of peace", and he has repeatedly blamed both Kyiv and Moscow for the failure to secure a ceasefire.

The meeting, to be hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence at 1pm (1800 GMT), will be their first in-person encounter since October, when the US president refused to grant Zelensky's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.

And the Ukrainian leader could face another hard sell this time around, with Trump insisting that he "doesn't have anything until I approve it”.

The talks are expected to last an hour, after which the two presidents are scheduled to hold a joint call with the leaders of key European allies.

The revised peace plan, which emerged from weeks of intense US-Ukraine negotiations, would stop the war along its current front lines and could require Ukraine to pull troops back from the east, allowing the creation of demilitarized buffer zones.

As such, it contains Kyiv's most explicit acknowledgement yet of possible territorial concessions.

It does not, however, envisage Ukraine withdrawing from the 20% of the eastern Donetsk region that it still controls – Russia's main territorial demand.

Before landing in Florida, Zelensky made a stopover in Canada during which he held a conference call with European allies, who pledged their full support for his peace efforts and vowed to maintain pressure on Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader said he hoped the talks in Florida would be "very constructive".

He also told reporters that he would press Trump on the importance of providing security guarantees that would prevent any renewed Russian aggression if a ceasefire were secured.

"We need strong security guarantees. We will discuss this and we will discuss the terms," he said.

Ukraine insists it needs more European and US funding and weapons – especially drones.

Russia has accused Ukraine and its European backers of trying to "torpedo" a previous US-brokered plan to stop the fighting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state news agency Tass that Moscow would continue its engagement with US negotiators but criticized European governments as the "main obstacle" to peace.

"They are making no secret of their plans to prepare for war with Russia," Lavrov said, adding that the ambitions of European politicians are "literally blinding them”.

