Lavrov Urges Israel To Lift All Restrictions On Aid Entry To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Dec. 28 (Petra) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday stressed the need for Israel to remove all restrictions it imposes on the entry of humanitarian and food aid into the Gaza Strip.Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov said, "Reports continue to come in regularly about violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israel must remove the significant restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid in the sector. The situation in Gaza remains fragile, and talk of a lasting peace is premature."