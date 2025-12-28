Trump: Putin“Serious About Peace” Despite Ongoing Russian Attacks On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The White House chief expressed this position during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

“No, he [Putin] is very serious,” Trump said in response to a question about whether Russia's strikes on Ukraine could indicate that the Russian leader is not serious about peace.

“I can say that, in my opinion, Ukraine has also carried out several very powerful strikes, and I am not saying this in a negative way,” the US president said.

According to him, during the conversation, Putin mentioned explosions“in various parts of Russia.” At the same time, Trump suggested that these could have been strikes from the Ukrainian side.

“They are at war, and we will see what happens,” the US president said.

In this regard, he reiterated his view that both Ukraine and Russia want to end the war.

As reported by Ukrinform, Trump had a telephone conversation with Puti before meeting with the President of Ukraine in Mar-a-Lago.

Photo: OP