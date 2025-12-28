Ten People Wounded In Kherson Region In Russian Attacks Throughout Day
“According to the investigation, on December 28, 2025, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and mortar weapons, as well as with various types of drones. As of 5:30 p.m., 10 civilians are known to have been wounded,” the report said.
In particular, nine people were injured as a result of the morning shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson. Another civilian was wounded during the artillery shelling of the regional center at around 11:00 a.m.
The attacks damaged private and apartment buildings.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson region prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are documenting war crimes committed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.Read also: Russians attack Kherson CHPP, one injured
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians attacked the Kherson Thermal Power Plant, one person injured.
