Negotiations Between Presidents Of Ukraine And United States Conclude
The talks at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, which included a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, as well as their joint conversation with European leaders, have ended.
The leaders of Ukraine and the United States are now planning to hold a joint press conference.Read also: Zelensky and Trump hold talks with European leaders after bilateral meetin
As reported, before the start of talks in Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump said that he sees the prerequisites for reaching an agreement to end the war and believes that“it will be a strong agreement.”
Photo: OP
