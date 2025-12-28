Negotiations Between Presidents Of Ukraine And United States Conclude

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a correspondent for Ukrinform.

The talks at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, which included a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, as well as their joint conversation with European leaders, have ended.

The leaders of Ukraine and the United States are now planning to hold a joint press conference.

and Trump hold talks with European leaders after bilateral meetin

As reported, before the start of talks in Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump said that he sees the prerequisites for reaching an agreement to end the war and believes that“it will be a strong agreement.”

Photo: OP