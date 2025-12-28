Trump Says Significant Progress Made In Talks After Meeting With Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump said this at a joint press conference with Zelensky, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We had a terrific meeting. We discussed a lot of things. As you know, I had an excellent phone call with President Putin. It lasted for over two hours. We discussed a lot of points. I do think we're getting a lot closer, maybe very close," Trump said.

Zelensky and Trump hold talks with European leaders after bilateral meeting

According to him, after the meeting with Zelensky he also spoke with European leaders, including the presidents of France, Finland, and Poland, the prime ministers of Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the German chancellor, the NATO secretary general, and the president of the European Commission.

"We have made a lot of progress on ending that war which is certainly the most deadly war since World War II, probably the biggest war since World War II," Trump said.

He thanked members of his team involved in the negotiation process, including Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth, stressing that the outcome is "very close."

"We've had discussions on just about every subject. That includes with President Putin before and we went into great detail and we likewise went into great detail today. [...] Certainly nobody would even have a chance of getting it to where it is right now," Trump said.

He also stated that talks with the Ukrainian side and international partners would continue in the coming days.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine